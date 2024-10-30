Warm Wednesday ahead!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon with rain chances during the morning hours. Better rain chances arrive overnight with a cold front.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Hot weather continues Wednesday with highs in the 90s.

Cold front arrives in the morning bringing a broken line of storms.

Activity looks to clear for Trick-Or-Treating Halloween evening, but rain chances linger through the weekend.

We're seeing another warm and muggy start as you're walking out the door this morning! Temperatures are starting in the mid 70s which is where we should be in the afternoon this time of year! Expect another warm one with highs climbing into the upper 80s, though I think the record highs will be safe. A few showers will be around in the morning, tapering off to some peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. An isolated storm can't be ruled out this evening, with the main threats being gusty winds, and potentially some small hail.

The best chances of rain will come with a cold front that will arrive in the morning hours Thursday. A broken line of showers and storms will move through the area. They shouldn't be severe, but will have some gusty winds, maybe some small hail and lightning. The good news is it should all clear out before Halloween evening festivities!

Moisture will surge back in with an active pattern through the weekend which will keep rain chances around, right now it doesn't look like a washout, but you'll need to keep the umbrella handy! It looks like a cool-down could be on the way for Election Day! Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather