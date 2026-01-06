Warm weather will continue through Thursday

25 EVENING WEATHER — The weather is looking pretty nice over the next few days. Tonight will bring a few clouds with lows in the mid to upper 40s. It will be partly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. There should be even more clouds Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday, a cold front will start to move into the area. This will bring a chance for a few showers, especially east of I-35 and down in the Brazos Valley. Highs will be a bit cooler in the low 70s.

The weekend is looking much cooler. Highs Saturday and Sunday should be back to the normal range for January in the upper 50s with lows in the 30s.

