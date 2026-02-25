Warm weather through the weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — The warmth looks like it will continue across the area Thursday through the weekend. Highs will be around 80° Thursday and Friday and the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. Wind speeds won't be quite as high, so the fire danger will come down a bit. With that said, it is still very dry out there, so be careful with any outdoor burning if your county is not under a burn ban.

Next week, you are going to hear a lot about a pattern change coming to our area, especially by the middle to end of next week. Yes, I do think we will see some changes, but how big remains in question. A series of storm systems will roll out of the southern Rockies and into the plains by the middle to end of next week. The track of these systems will determine how much rain we could potentially see in our area. If they go too far west, then most of the rain will be north and west of us. If it tracks a bit farther east, then we could see better rain chances in our area. Right now, I am going with 20% chances of rain Wednesday through Saturday of next week. I will start to ramp things up more if it looks like we get better placement of these systems rolling through Texas. We are also heading into March, so that means severe weather season is fast approaching! We will continue to watch the potential for rain next week, but it is not set in stone just yet.

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.