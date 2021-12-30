Warm weather through Friday, Strong Cold Front Sat. afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — Light wind and abundant moisture will help fog develop early this morning in our area. As a result, there's a Dense Fog Advisory in play until 10 a.m. for much of Central Texas. Be sure to give yourself plenty of extra time when heading out this morning to be on the safe side of things. Other than that, we should see this burn off relatively quickly and be left with mostly quiet weather conditions going into the afternoon. Temps this morning are cooler, in the 40s and 50s. Be sure to take advantage of them while they last because our highs will rebound quickly, above average, in the upper 70s near 80 degrees for much of the area.

New Year's Eve should present us with similar temps for our highs in the 70s and 80s. There's a chance for some isolated showers and storms, late Friday evening into early Saturday morning. However, at the moment, it looks the bulk of this activity should stay north of us. New Year's Day will help usher in further change to our weather pattern in Central Texas as a strong cold front arrives later that afternoon. This will flip the script on our temps with overnight lows Saturday night landing in the 20s, with wind chills in the teens. Sunday looks mostly sunny, with highs in the 40s!