Warm weather this week will turn to cooler weather this weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — We will have another day of warm weather Thursday, but changes will arrive Friday into the weekend. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and mild with mild lows in the mid 60s. Thursday looks mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible. Highs will be around 80° with gusty southwest winds at 15-25mph.

Friday, a cold front will start to move into the area. This will lower highs into the low to mid 70s Friday afternoon. Showers are possible, especially east of I-35 down into the Brazos Valley. Areas west of I-35 may not see much at all. All of that will clear out this weekend with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It looks much cooler with highs in the upper 50s Saturday and Sunday. We may see some freezing temperatures Saturday and Sunday nights.

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.