Warm Veteran's Day

25 EVENING WEATHER — We are looking at some nice weather as we head into Veteran's Day Wednesday. That means outdoor activities are a go, so get out and honor our vets! Lows will start off cool in the mid to upper 50s, but we will see highs around 80° Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday and Friday look nice as well. We will see plenty of sunshine Thursday and high clouds moving in Friday. Highs should be in the mid 70s both days.

Our next storm system will likely arrive over the weekend. This could bring a few late day showers and storms Saturday, but our best shower chance should arrive Sunday. Highs Saturday look cooler in the low 70s. Sunday is looking a bit cooler in the upper 60s. More 60s for highs are likely as we head into the beginning of next week, so the fall feel is coming!

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