Warm up ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS — A very cold start to our Sunday as we woke up with temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s! But 60s are in our forecast for the afternoon with plenty of sunshine on the way. Calmer winds are expected over the next few days as we start to warm back up and return to the 70s by Tuesday.

As we head further into the work week, expect the 70s to stick around with some cloudy skies. But, we could see another front coming through by the end of the week, which will bring in some rain chances for next weekend along with cooler temperatures.

Have a great Sunday!

Bayne Froney

First Alert 25 Weather