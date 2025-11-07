Warm through Saturday/Strong cold front Sunday

25 EVENING WEATHER — Great weather is expected through Saturday. A strong cold front will roll in Saturday night. This will set the stage for much cooler conditions and a possible freeze Sunday night.

Tonight looks nice with lows in the mid 50s as a weak cold front slips into the area. This front will quickly washout Saturday with light winds and highs in the low 80s. A stronger cold front will swing through Central Texas Saturday night and Sunday morning. This front will bring strong north winds at 20-30mph and much cooler air to the region. Sunday's highs might be early in the day in the low to mid 60s. Most of the day Sunday, we may hangout in the 50s with those strong winds, so have the jackets ready to go! This front will come through dry, so no rain is expected.

Sunday night, the center of the colder air mass will settle into Central Texas. This will allow for good cooling under clear skies. It appears that areas from Waco/Temple/Killeen, north, could experience the first freeze of the season. Lows are expected to range from 29-32 degrees as we head out to work and school Monday morning.

The rest of next week will bring a warming trend. Highs should warm into the upper 50s Monday, around 70 Tuesday, and back in the low 80s Thursday through Friday.

Have a great weekend!