Warm this week with rain chances back in the forecast

25 EVENING WEATHER — It's March, and it will feel like it this week as we kick-off severe weather season 2026. This season usually lasts through mid-June, so it is an active time of year. With that said, it's a part of life here. We are here for you this season when the weather turns severe...be prepared...not scared!

Monday and Tuesday this week will start off quiet. We will have morning clouds, breaking out to partly cloudy skies each afternoon. Highs will be around 80 degrees Monday and in the mid 80s Tuesday. Winds will gradually increase out of the south at 15-25mph. Higher humidity values will be coming in each day.

This will lead us to Wednesday. A weak cold front will likely stall across north Texas Wednesday afternoon. I think this is where the best chance of storms will be Wednesday afternoon and evening. However, a few storms may develop across our northern and western counties. If this occurs, we may see some stronger storm activity with some hail and gusty winds in the strongest storms. Highs will be in the low 80s. We will continue to track this closely in the next couple of days.

We should be in-between systems for most of Thursday and Friday, so rain chances will be more isolated. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 80s.

Our best chance of rain and storms will likely arrive late Friday into the weekend. This is when a cold front will slowly move south across Central Texas. Keep your fingers crossed here, we need the rain!

