Warm temps through the week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Another warm afternoon ahead! Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will make it into the upper 70s to near 80°. Lows at night will fall into the 60s with mostly cloudy skies. There could be a sprinkle or two around Wednesday as a storm system passes to our north.

A weak front will work into the area Thursday, but highs will still make it into the mid 70s. It's back to more warmth Friday as we climb back into the upper 70s. But, as we head into 2022, things start to change.

Saturday should be warm with highs in the 70s ahead of a strong cold front that will likely arrive Saturday evening. This will bring in some rain chances for Saturday and Sunday. Once the front moves through, temperatures will fall into the 30s, warming to the upper 40s and 50s in the afternoon for the days that follow. We are keeping an eye on this front over the next few days!

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather