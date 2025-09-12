Warm temperatures hang around for Friday Night Football

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon, with feel-like numbers nearing the triple digits. Warm conditions hang through the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

More humidity today with southeast winds.

Highs will climb into the mid 90s, but feel closer to the upper 90s.

Quiet and warm weather hangs through the weekend into next week.

Good morning! We're waking up to more humidity here across Central Texas with morning lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. That humidity will add to afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s and allow them to feel closer to the upper 90s and even triple digits in spots. The extra moisture may lead to a few more clouds too, making it a partly cloudy day.

Expect similar conditions into the weekend, with more partly cloudy skies expect. Highs will be in the mid 90s with morning lows near 70.

Next week doesn't bring much change either as high pressure hangs around. Highs will stay in the mid 90s with little to no rain chances.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

