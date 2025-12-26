Warm temperatures continue this weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — Our warm December weather continues into the weekend. Saturday looks nice with highs around 80°. Sunday will be just as nice with highs in the upper 70s. Get out and enjoy the weather, because it will change starting Sunday night.

That's when a strong cold front will move into Central Texas. There could be a few showers and isolated storms along the front, especially east of I-35 where the better moisture will be located. Once the front blows through, north winds will howl at 20-30mph with higher gusts. Temperatures will fall quickly into the 40s through the evening and down into the upper 30s and low 40s Monday morning. Wind chills are expected to be in the 20s and 30s, so it will be a slap in the face for everyone as they head out to work Monday morning. Mostly cloudy and breezy conditions are expected all day Monday, so highs will only make it back into the upper 40s.

A couple of freezes are possible Tuesday and Wednesday mornings as the colder air settles into Texas. Highs will get back in the low 50s Tuesday and around 60° Wednesday afternoon as the cold air modifies.

