Warm start to the week with next thunderstorms by Wednesday morning

CENTRAL TEXAS — Temperatures have warmed slightly today reaching the low 80s with abundant sunshine! Humidity remains low for now, but that quickly changes early week. Temperatures rise to the mid 80s Monday and upper 80s Tuesday as humidity increases fast, dew points likely hitting the 70s on Tuesday.

What we're watching - a powerful arctic cold front. The cold front is currently moving south through Canada and will be hitting the southern plains on Tuesday, passing by Central Texas on Wednesday. This will be the focus for thunderstorms and severe weather. For Tuesday, the front isn't close enough for thunderstorms in Central Texas - I've gone with a dry (but hot) forecast. Nearest storms will be northeast of Dallas with most of the thunderstorms occurring over Arkansas. As for Wednesday, thunderstorms are likely in the morning, between 4am and 12pm. Due to this timing, severe weather is unlikely. The bulk of stronger thunderstorms will be east, near Lufkin, TX and into Louisiana.

That cold front clears central Texas by Thursday and will be over I-10. That should lead to a dry day with temperatures back into the low- to mid- 70s. Locations near the Brazos Valley could see a stray shower remaining in the morning, depending on how fast or slow this storm clears the region.

Temps will rebound back to normal, low 80s by Friday and through the Mother's Day weekend. For now there's some thunderstorm chances, but it's too far away for specific details. Even the computer models wildly disagree with the formation and timing of storm systems, so everything's up int he air at this point.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.