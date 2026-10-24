Warm October Days continue until nearly Halloween

CENTRAL TEXAS — Another picture-perfect day! Temperatures ended in the mid-80s Saturday afternoon. Low temps have hit the 50s making it fairly nice to keep the windows open in the evening. We'll see how much long that balance can last.

Sunday ends up slightly more cloudy for Central Texas. The storm system over New Mexico will push some of that cloudiness our way without any of the rain chances. Just mostly high-layer clouds that'll filter off the sunshine rather than make it a properly gray day. Temperatures will still be in the 80s, save for our western most areas, upper- 70s for you.

Humidity will tick up slightly this final week of October. With dew points in the 60s, that means the windows won't be able to stay open at night (too muggy)... and that's not even accounting for the ragweed which hit my allergies hard the past few days.

High temperatures stay in the 80s through at least Thursday with a very-very small chance for spotty showers on Wednesday in the region.

Friday and Saturday will see the quick approach of our next storm system. This is tough to predict because the two primary weather models stay completely different things about what will happen around Halloween and beyond. The GFS (which is slightly preferred in my experience) has less rain over all on Saturday, yet a stronger cold front that'll push temperatures into the 70s by early November.

The Euro Model, on the other hand, is very rainy for Central Texas at first, but fails to bring any cold front through, leaving temperatures in the mid- 80s for the first week of November. Two completely different idea on a very important evening: Trick-or-Treating. All we can say, is stay tuned to the forecast until we get a better vision on what the weather has in store for us.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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