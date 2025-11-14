Warm November weekend ahead

25 EVENING WEATHER — It will be a very warm November weekend around here. Highs will be in the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday with breezy south and southwest winds at 10-20mph. Other than a few morning clouds, things look dry.

Next week will start off just as warm, if not warmer! Highs are expected to make it into the upper 80s Monday afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Things change starting Tuesday. Highs will still be in the mid 80s, but we may see a few isolated storms creep in late in the day. Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning looks like the better time-frame for rain and storms. A few storms could be strong, but it's too early to get detailed on that part of the forecast. Decent rain totals could occur with this system, so that is some good news! Highs will fall into the 70s by the middle to end of next week because of the clouds and increased rain chances.

Have a great weekend!