Warm Moving Into June

25 WEATHER — Warm weather is expected to continue for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90° Thursday and Friday. Rain chances look very low, but that could change as we head into the weekend.

Moisture levels will go up as a weak disturbance moves closer to Central Texas this weekend. This may bring a couple of storms to the area Saturday, but we could see a bit more around the area Sunday. Locally heavy rain and lightning appear to be the main threats. Highs should be a touch cooler in the mid to upper 80s this weekend.

Next week will bring more widely scattered afternoon and evening storms with highs mainly in the 80s.

