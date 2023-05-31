Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm Moving Into June

A Few Storms Possible This Weekend
default.png
default.png
Posted at 3:00 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 16:00:44-04

25 WEATHER — Warm weather is expected to continue for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90° Thursday and Friday. Rain chances look very low, but that could change as we head into the weekend.

Moisture levels will go up as a weak disturbance moves closer to Central Texas this weekend. This may bring a couple of storms to the area Saturday, but we could see a bit more around the area Sunday. Locally heavy rain and lightning appear to be the main threats. Highs should be a touch cooler in the mid to upper 80s this weekend.

Next week will bring more widely scattered afternoon and evening storms with highs mainly in the 80s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019