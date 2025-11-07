Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warm Friday ahead of chilly weather arriving this weekend

Friday, November 7 forecast with Meteorologist Josh Johns
Key Points

• No rain expected for the next 7 days
• Coldest air of the season arriving Sunday-Monday
• Strong cold front Sunday will bring dramatic temperature drop
• Quick warm-up expected by end of next week

Current Conditions & Today

• Highs: Mid to upper 80s (86-88°F)
• Winds: North/northwest at 5-15 MPH
• Conditions: Warm and sunny

Tonight's Football Weather

• Temperature: 70s for kickoff
• Conditions: Clear skies
• Winds: North breeze at 5-15 MPH

Weekend Forecast

• Saturday morning: Cool start in the 50s-60s
• Saturday afternoon: Mid 80s return
• Sunday: Major cold front arrives - highs only 50s-60s

Next Week's Cold Snap

• Monday morning: Low 30s (possible first freeze in northwestern counties)
• Monday afternoon: 59°F
• Tuesday: Starting in 30s, warming to upper 60s
• Mid-week: Temperatures return to 80s

This was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

