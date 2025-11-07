Warm Friday ahead of chilly weather arriving this weekend

Key Points
• No rain expected for the next 7 days
• Coldest air of the season arriving Sunday-Monday
• Strong cold front Sunday will bring dramatic temperature drop
• Quick warm-up expected by end of next week
Current Conditions & Today
• Highs: Mid to upper 80s (86-88°F)
• Winds: North/northwest at 5-15 MPH
• Conditions: Warm and sunny
Tonight's Football Weather
• Temperature: 70s for kickoff
• Conditions: Clear skies
• Winds: North breeze at 5-15 MPH
Weekend Forecast
• Saturday morning: Cool start in the 50s-60s
• Saturday afternoon: Mid 80s return
• Sunday: Major cold front arrives - highs only 50s-60s
Next Week's Cold Snap
• Monday morning: Low 30s (possible first freeze in northwestern counties)
• Monday afternoon: 59°F
• Tuesday: Starting in 30s, warming to upper 60s
• Mid-week: Temperatures return to 80s
