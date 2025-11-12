Warm for Wednesday with less wind. Aurora may be visible again tonight!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 80s this afternoon with sunny skies. Winds will be lighter than Tuesday. Rain chances return next week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warmer and still breezy today with highs in the 80s.

Another possible aurora viewing tonight.

Staying warm into the weekend.

Rain chances next week.

Good Morning! It was certainly a rare sight across Central Texas overnight as many of you saw views of the northern lights thanks to a strong geomagnetic storm! There's the possibility we may see it again tonight as another solar storm is set to hit during the middle of the day. If conditions linger, we could see it so be sure to watch to the north this evening! Otherwise, expect a warmer day with less wind will be around as highs hit the low 80s. Expect warm conditions through the rest of the work week.

Our next chance of rain won't arrive until next week when an upper-level low nears us. It was looking like this weekend could bring some, but models now take that system to our north. The models may still flip, but I think we will remain mainly dry until next week.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather