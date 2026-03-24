Warm, dry conditions through the work week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Central Texans are waking up to a mild morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Some high clouds are passing through this morning, but we will see a mostly sunny day.

Dew points and temperatures are aligning in the Brazos Valley, and fog is settling in. Drivers can expect the fog to thicken between 7 and 8 am, then begin to dissipate by 10 am.

High pressure expanding from the west will keep things warm and dry through Thursday. We will experience high temperatures into the mid 80s and mostly sunny skies throughout the work week.

Big changes arrive on Friday when a cold front sweeps through the area, bringing breezy and cooler conditions for your Friday afternoon and evening. While a stray light shower is possible, we should remain dry.

Friday's front may not bring rain to Central Texas, but it will certainly provide some relief from the warmth. Expect a cooler, cloudy Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Then we quickly warm back up on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s, and look ahead to some low rain chances early next week.

This story was reported on-air by a Meteorologist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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