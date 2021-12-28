Warm December Weather Continues

CENTRAL TEXAS — A record high was set again today! That is the sixth tie or broken high this month. We might be close again Wednesday with expected highs around 80°. The record is 82, so we will see if we can get there once again.

Slightly cooler air will work in Thursday behind a weak front. This will allow lows to fall into the upper 40s and low 50s Thursday morning. Highs should be a bit cooler in the mid 70s Thursday afternoon. The mid and upper 70s are expected New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. That's when the changes start to move into Central Texas.

Our front now looks faster, and it will likely arrive now Saturday afternoon. This will be a sharp winter front with 70s ahead of the front and 30s and 40s behind the front. It will be a dramatic change in a short amount of time as we head into Saturday evening. A few showers are possible, but any precipitation should shutdown pretty quickly behind the front. We should be in the upper 20s and low 30s Sunday morning with winds out of the north at 15-25mph. Folks, it will be cold! We will recover into the 40s Sunday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. A hard freeze is expected Sunday night with lows in the mid 20s.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist