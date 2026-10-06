Warm days...Mild nights

25 EVENING WEATHER — If you like warm days and mild nights, this forecast is for you! Highs for the rest of the week will be in the upper 80s to near 90°. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Other than a few clouds, we should stay dry. The only exception will be our far southeastern counties Friday. This is when a system in the Gulf could throw an isolated storm or two into southeast Texas.

We should be quiet this weekend as any tropical activity will likely stay over in the southeastern US. The west side of any tropical system is the dry side, and that is where we will be. So, it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

Next week looks warm with above normal temperatures continuing through the middle part of next week. Our next cold front might get here in 8-10 days, but there are still some timing differences in the models. If you are a fall lover, this will be our next chance to see some cooler fall weather blow into Texas.

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