Warm days last through this weekend in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Not a lot happening over Central Texas to mix up our weather forecast for a few days. That means we'll enjoy temperatures in the upper 80s for Friday and beyond until we get to our next storm chances which will most likely be Tuesday.

Humidity is slightly increasing for central Texas, with dew points in the mid 60s now and they'll continue to hover around those levels for a few days as temperatures stay in the upper 80s. A Warm front which is being pushes by that gentle moisture transport into Oklahoma and Kansas will continue to hover around Kansas for several days and ultimately will be the focus for lots of thunderstorms for the Central Plains today through next Tuesday! But all that action is well north of us and shouldn't disturb Central Texas.

This weekend will be the same... upper 80s and a bit of humidity. There is a dry line in the west Texas regions and some weather models try to spit out an isolated thunderstorms along that line, but I don't see enough support for this action to account for it in the forecast, so I keep things dry.

On Monday, that dry line is a little closer and the storm system to our north matures significantly as the jet stream picks it up and gives it more whole-scale strength from top to bottom in the atmosphere. However, this system pushes even farther north into the Midwest. So while there's broad severe weather chances from Wisconsin to Oklahoma, we're still a bit too far south for anything reasonable. But I've added a 30% chance for evening storms just in case.

On Tuesday, the cold front on this system finally arrives in Texas. There will likely be rain and storms, but it's hard to tell if it'll be severe. Honestly, with the low pressure center into Ontario, Canada at this stage, the cold front is likely too elongated for it to carry much weight in terms of severe weather, so for now it's unlikely. But we'll get our next round of rain and storms on this day and Wednesday.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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