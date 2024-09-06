Warm days/Cool nights this weekend

25 WEATHER — Great weather is on the way this weekend! Much drier air will filter into the region through the day Saturday behind a weak cold front. That will sweep any rain chances well south of the area. Plentiful sunshine will allow highs to warm into the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday afternoons, but overnight lows are expected to be in the 50s Sunday and Monday mornings. Enjoy the nice September weather!

Next week, tropical moisture will make a return as we head toward the middle part of the week. The is some potential for tropical development in the western Gulf as we head into early next week. Strength and track are very iffy at this point, but some of this moisture could move up into Texas if all goes right. That means the middle part of next week could bring some rain chances with highs remaining in the 80s. It's a wait and see at this point...