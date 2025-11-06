Warm conditions will continue through Saturday

25 EVENING WEATHER — The warmth will continue across Central Texas through Saturday. Tonight will be mild for November with lows in the low 60s. Friday is expected to be quite warm with westerly winds and sunshine. Highs will make it into the mid to upper 80s, so have the t-shirts ready! We will continue with warm weather Saturday with highs in the mid 80s.

A strong cold front should get into Central Texas Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring a gusty north wind at 20-30mph through the day Sunday. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs only in the low to mid 60s. The chill will continue into Monday. We should see lows Monday morning in the mid 30s for a good portion of the area. Some folks may see a light freeze, especially north and west of Waco. Sunshine will warm us into the upper 50s Monday afternoon, but that is well below normal. The one thing we won't see this front is rain.

Dry and warmer weather is expected for the rest of next week. Highs will be in the upper 60s Tuesday, upper 70s Wednesday, and back to the 80s Thursday and Friday.