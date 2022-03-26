Warm, Breezy and Sunny Saturday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday! Sunshine is on the way this weekend with potentially one of the warmest days of the year so far. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, we could even see a few areas in the low 90s. A Red Flag Warning is in place for counties West of I-35 as fire danger will once again be present in those areas tomorrow through part of next week.

This warm weather will continue into Tuesday, but rain and storms will be a possibility Tuesday night. The storms could continue into Wednesday morning. While some strong storms may occur, it doesn't look like it will offer much of a severe threat at this time. This will bring a brief cool down into the 60s on Thursday, and we could bounce between the 60s and 70s to end the week.

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather