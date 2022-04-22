Warm & windy weekend ahead in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Friday!

This afternoon, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

As we head into the weekend, we are expecting some nice weather but still on the windy and humid side for both Saturday and Sunday.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for the weekend, but as a cold front moves through the area Sunday afternoon, rain and storm chances could arrive Sunday night into Monday morning.

We are going to track this closely as some of these storms could be strong.

Have a great weekend!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather