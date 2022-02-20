Warm & windy Sunday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Sunday! Temperatures will climb to the upper 60s and even low 70s in some areas today! We expect some more cloud cover than yesterday, but that won't impact our temperatures too much. Winds from the south could reach up to 20 mph so get ready for a breezy day.

Heading into Monday, some scattered showers are possible in the morning hours as well as a thunderstorm or two in the late afternoon or evening. Scattered showers will continue on Tuesday as a cold front approaches. Before it arrives, temperatures could reach the 80s again, then the weather will take a sharply colder turn going into Wednesday. Rain could still be falling on Thursday morning, and by that time, temperatures may be around freezing. As such, we'll have to watch for some freezing rain potential, but it's too early for the data to handle any specifics.

Bayne Froney

25 Weather