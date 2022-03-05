Warm & windy Saturday ahead in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday!

Highs will be in the 70s and 80s this afternoon with some lingering rain chances for our morning hours.

Overcast skies are in the forecast for this weekend, but that won't stop the warm temps! Winds will pick up throughout the afternoons with gusts up to 30 mph.

A cold front will enter the picture Sunday night into Monday morning. There will be a strong cap over the area, so the heaviest activity will be north and east of Central Texas.

However, we should have enough energy for at least a few scattered showers and storms early Monday morning.

Winds will shift to the north behind the front and help to clear things out Monday afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the 60s.

Have a great weekend!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather

