CENTRAL TEXAS — It's already got warmer in Central Texas. Waco hit 70 degrees and most locations ended up between 67-70 degrees on this Black Friday. Winds shifted to southerly and that was the big difference, with a 10-15 degree warmer result. It'll stay warm on Saturday with highs in the mid- 70s thanks to southerly winds around 20mph.

The big weather story for the reminder of the weekend is the winds. Strong winds will blast the southern plains thanks to a fast forming and moving cold front. High Wind Watches are in effect for the Texas Panhandle, western Oklahoma, and eastern Colorado.

Amarillo is expecting 60mph winds Saturday night and Central Texas will get 35-40 mph winds late Saturday night through Sunday morning. Important to know there will be no rain from this cold front / storm system. Just gusty winds.

Temperatures will rise to the mid- 70s Saturday to the low- 60s on Sunday, that'll be the effect of this cold front. Temperatures will stay in the 60s and 70s for early December too.

Next storm system (that'll have actual thunderstorms) looks to be Thursday. Too far out to tell if it'll be severe or general... but the storm chances jumped up by a good chunk since updating the forecast.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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