Warm and muggy through Friday

25 WEATHER — It will feel like May over the next couple of days with highs in the upper 80s and feels like temperatures in the 90s Thursday and Friday afternoons. A cold front will move toward Central Texas Friday evening. Scattered storms are possible as the front moves through, especially across the western half of Central Texas the way it looks right now. A few storms could be strong to severe with hail and strong winds, but this appear to be a lower end severe threat. We will continue to monitor this potential for storms as we get closer to Friday.

Behind the front this weekend should be nice with highs in the upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy both days, and a rouge shower or two will be possible.

Next week will bring a warming trend with highs surging back into the 80s. There could be a few isolated storm chances by the middle and end of next week, but we aren't expecting widespread rains at this time.