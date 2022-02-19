Warm & mild weekend in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — A chilly start to our Saturday but sunny skies and highs in the 60s are expected this afternoon. Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 60s and some more cloud cover on the way.

As we head into the work week, things start to change. Monday may see a few scattered showers and storms in the evening hours. This activity will continue into Tuesday morning. We will start the week off warm in the 70s. But a strong cold front will move through Wednesday. How cold we could get is still in question, but this may set the stage for some freezing rain throughout Wednesday and Thursday. We will keep an eye on this as we get closer.

Have a great weekend!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather