Warm And Humid Weekend

25 WEATHER — The weekend is here and not much will change. It will stay breezy warm and humid both Saturday and Sunday with morning clouds and afternoon sun. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. There could be a couple of storms sneak into areas northwest of Waco/Temple/Killeen Sunday evening.

Rain chances will increase for the entire area Sunday night into Monday as a cold front slides into Central Texas. On and off rain is expected for much of the day Monday, and we may even see some locally heavy rain in a few locations. The overall severe weather threat is low as of now. Highs Monday will cool down a bit as the cold front moves slowly south. Highs will be in the 70s north and maybe a few 80s south.

Rain chances will taper off Monday night into Tuesday morning. Highs Tuesday will still be on the cool side in the mid 70s. We will warm back into the 80s with drier weather Wednesday through Friday.

Have a great weekend!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist