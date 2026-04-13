Warm and humid week

25 EVENING WEATHER — After a seeing on and off showers and storms over the weekend, things have been a bit more quiet to start off the week. We should see things stay that way tonight with lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday should mainly be quiet as well with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few storms may develop in west Texas Tuesday afternoon. One or two of these could make it into our far western areas late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

We should see a slightly better chance for scattered showers and storms Wednesday. If storms develop, there should be enough instability for a few stronger storms with gusty winds and hail. Highs will make it into the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday and Friday look quiet as of now with highs in the mid 80s both days. A cold front is expected to reach Central Texas Saturday morning. Highs Saturday will likely be in the morning in the low 70s, but we should drop into the 60s with a gusty north wind through the afternoon hours Saturday. A few showers and storms may occur along and behind the front. This general set up usually means we won't see many strong storms since most of the storm activity will be in the cooler air.

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