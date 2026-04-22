Warm and humid weather through the weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — Areas of low clouds will develop tonight, with some patchy fog possible again Thursday morning. Lows are expected to fall into the mid 60s. Thursday will start off mostly cloudy, but we should see more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will continue to warm up into the low 80s.

Friday into the weekend will bring warm and humid conditions, along with a conditional threat for isolated severe storms each day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s all three days. It will be quite unstable each afternoon and evening, but a cap of warmer air may prevent many storms from forming. If a couple of storms can fire up, then very large hail would be the main threat. Bottom line, many of us probably won't see many storms this weekend, but people that do may experience severe weather conditions.

The same trend may continue into early next week. We could see some low 90s Monday, but fall back into the mid 80s Tuesday. We won't cool off again until late next week when our next cold front arrives.

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