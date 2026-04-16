Warm and humid Friday

25 EVENING WEATHER — It should be pretty quiet tonight with lows clouds developing after midnight. Lows will fall into the upper 60s. Friday will be just like Thursday, warm and humid. Highs will be in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. There will be a slight chance of storms late Friday night as a cold front approaches Central Texas.

This weekend will feel very different! A cold front will arrive Saturday morning for Central Texas and by lunchtime in the Brazos Valley. Highs will be early in the low 70s, but we will see temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s Saturday afternoon with gusty north winds. It will also be cloudy with showers and isolated storms from time to time. Basically, a movie might be a good idea Saturday. Sunday will be a better outdoor day. We will start of chilly in the upper 40s, but highs should make it into the low 70s in the afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

Another system will approach the area Monday and Tuesday. The cool air mass will still be present at the surface, so highs will be in the 60s Monday and close to 70° Tuesday. Showers will be possible both days.

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