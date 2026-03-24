Warm and dry weather to continue

25 EVENING WEATHER — Warm and dry, that's pretty much it for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the 60s.

A cold front will move through the area Friday evening into Friday night. Right now the atmosphere doesn't look like it will produce any showers and storms, but we will see breezy conditions behind the front. We will also be cooler Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s. We should return to the low to mid 80s Sunday as southerly winds take back over.

Next week looks warm and dry, but we may see an isolated storm or two by the middle of the week. Other than that, it's more highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

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