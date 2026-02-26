Warm and dry through the weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — Great weather can be expected Friday into the weekend if you like it warm and dry. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with lows in the 50s to near 60°.

A cold front will try to move into the region Monday. The models are not on the same page when it comes to this front, so I am going down the middle with highs in the low 70s Monday afternoon. If the front is farther south, we could be in the 60s...farther north, highs could be around 80°.

Tuesday looks like a calm day with highs in the upper 70s. After that, we should enter an unsettled weather pattern Wednesday through next weekend. I have 20-30% chances of rain across the area pretty much everyday. The exact placement of the low and how strong any cap could be from day to day will determine how much shower and thunderstorm activity we see in Central Texas. We are still too far out for details, but at least there is a chance for some rain across parts of the region for the middle to end of next week. Highs will generally be in the 70s and 80s with lows in the 60s. My general rule...don't over-promise rain in a drought. Let's get closer and see what the models look like early next week.

