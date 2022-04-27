Warm and dry through the week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Wednesday! We will remain dry today and climb to the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Thursday and Friday warm us back into the mid 80s each afternoon with south winds at 15-25mph with higher gusts. It looks like we will be staying dry for the remainder of the week.

As we head into the weekend, some storm chances may pop up during the afternoon and evening hours. Right now we will keep rain chances at 30% since any activity will be scattered and likely during peak heating in the afternoon. Highs will stay in the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday, with some better storm chances Sunday headed into Monday morning. Some strong storms are possible. We will keep a close eye as the weekend gets closer.

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather

