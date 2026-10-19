Warm and dry days ... cool nights ahead

25 EVENING WEATHER — Very nice October weather is expected all this week. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with lows in the 50s.

Other than a few clouds, it should stay dry this week with the storminess staying west of our area. This trend will likely continue through the weekend, but we should see increasing clouds, especially on Sunday.

The models for next week aren't in agreement with how things will pan out. Some keep us in the 70s and 80s, while others bring a decent cold front in by the middle of next week.

For now, we will go middle of the road with highs in the 70s starting Tuesday into Wednesday. There could be some rain chances around as well. This will get settled out in future model runs later this week.

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