Warm and Calm afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Halloween! We should have plenty of sun again today as temperatures quickly warm up through the day. Highs will be right around 80°. For those going trick or treating, you will have some great weather, perfect for showing off your costumes! Evening temperatures will be in the 70s, falling into the 60s.

Our next chance of rain should arrive Wednesday evening and depart sometime Thursday. Behind that system, temperatures will have the potential to cool down quite a bit. Just how cool remains to be seen because large disagreements in model data are still present. For now, my forecast for next weekend has highs in the 60s.

Bayne Froney

First Alert 25 Weather