Warm and Breezy for Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — After a small chance of rain in the morning, we will see warm and breezy conditions for Thursday as highs climb into the low 80s again.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm and breezy Thursday.

Cold front arrives some time Friday, bringing a chance of a few storms.

Much cooler for the weekend.

A few freezes possible as well.

Good morning! We're waking up to a very warm and breezy day across Central Texas with temperatures starting in the 60s and 70s this morning. Winds will gust to 30-40mph out of the south, so drive carefully on the morning commute. A few storms that have developed in the Concho Valley and the Big Country will head mainly towards the DFW metroplex, but a few may clip our northern counties early this morning. Otherwise, expect drier conditions to take over this afternoon with southwest winds pushing us into the 80s again.

A stronger cold front will slide into our area tomorrow at some point bringing cooler conditions for the second half of the day. As it moves into our area, we could see a few showers and storms fire along it. There is the chance some could be strong with gusty winds and small hail. Activity should shift out of our area into the evening with falling temperatures. By Saturday morning we're in the 40s and potentially upper 30s. During the day Saturday, north winds at 20mph will push in cooler air keeping highs in the 50s. As winds relax overnight into Sunday morning, a widespread light freeze will set up, with another occurring Monday morning. Temperatures stay in the 50s and 60s next week before another storm system arrives next weekend.

