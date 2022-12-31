Warm and breezy for New Year's Day

25 WEATHER — A pleasant Saturday across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley with sunny skies, breezy conditions, and temperatures in the 70s today.

New Year's Day will be similar with warm temperatures in the 70s under partly cloudy skies. More clouds will move in tomorrow night and the next chance of some showers and storms move in Monday.

Some storms may be strong but the greatest chance of severe weather will be east of us into East Texas and into Louisiana. We will continue to track it but make sure to stay up to date with weather forecasts through New Year's Day and heading into Monday.

After Monday, the weather pattern calms down with seasonal temperatures and dry conditions as we head through the rest of next week.

Happy New Year!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather