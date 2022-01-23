Warm afternoon with rain on the way Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Plenty of sunshine heading into our Sunday afternoon! We will warm up to the upper 50s/low 60s throughout Central Texas today but that will be as warm as we get this week.

We will see a system start to move through Monday morning bringing with it some good rain chances throughout the Brazos Valley and Central Texas. We will see the system start to move throughout the morning and continue into the afternoon and possibly even Monday evening.

The rest of the week remains mostly dry with some isolated showers possible on Wednesday and Thursday. We will continue to track those showers throughout the week.

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather