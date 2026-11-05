Warm afternoon, drought remains with cooler temps and rain possible this weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Enjoy today's warm, dry afternoon because a cold front is on its way. Today will be warm and quite lovely, with highs just above 80 expected for most of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. A weak cold front is arriving tonight. Without much moisture in the air, this front unfortunately will not provide us with rain. It will provide us with gusty winds up to 25mph tonight. The warm southerly winds of today will switch to a northerly flow tomorrow. That will draw in drier, cooler air and take temperatures down to the mid-70s for Friday.

For the weekend, the clouds will stay, and a new system coming from the west will give us a 30% chance of much-needed rain. It will feel much cooler as high temperatures drop to the 60s, clouds cover more of the sun, and the morning lows dip to the upper 40s. By Tuesday, we climb back to the seasonal average with highs in the low 70s. After that, there is a small chance of rain late next week.

The latest drought map has been updated. Central Texas and the Brazos Valley are almost identical to last week's map, with the exception of the severe drought extending further into Navarro County. Most western counties in Central Texas are in the "very dry" category, which translates to being on the precipice of a drought. The I-35 corridor, the I-45 corridor, and the Brazos Valley remain in a moderate to extreme drought, with Robertson County feeling the brunt of the dry conditions.

In the tropics, we are watching a disturbance off the southwest coast of Central America. It has a 40% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression in the next two days and a 60% chance in seven days. There is another disturbance south of Hawaii with a high possibility of tropical development, but it will not be a factor for the continental United States. Another disturbance in the Atlantic will also not affect the States if it develops.

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