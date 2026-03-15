Very windy and colder tonight

25 EVENING WEATHER — A strong cold front is blasting across the area this evening. North winds behind the front will be sustained at 25-35mph with gusts up to 40-50mph possible. Temperatures will fall quickly behind the front, and we should be in the 30s, with wind chills in the 20s, Monday morning. There will be a mix of clouds and sun Monday with much cooler highs in the low 50s. The wind will die down and skies will clear Monday night. This will allow lows to range from the upper 20s to mid 30s across the area. If you have tender vegetation you want to protect, do so over the next couple of nights.

The rest of the week will be dry with a big warming trend on the way. Highs will be back in the mid 60s Tuesday, upper 70s Wednesday, and the mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday. Basically, our cold snap won't last too long.

Next weekend looks hot for March standards. Highs may make the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.