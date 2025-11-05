Very warm November weather through Saturday

25 EVENING WEATHER — It's springtime in November! Highs will remain in the 80s Thursday through Saturday. Lows at night are expected to be in the 50s and 60s. The warmest day will likely be Friday when west winds warm us up into the mid to upper 80s. There will be an elevated fire danger as well since it will be quite dry.

A strong cold front is slated to arrive Saturday night into Sunday. Strong north winds of 20-30mph are expected, but the front will come through dry. Highs will be much cooler Sunday afternoon in the low 60s. The colder air will continue to spill in Sunday night and Monday morning. Right now we have temperatures dipping into the mid 30s for most of the area, but some areas north and west of Waco may see a light freeze. We will continue to track this potential as we get closer. Monday afternoon will be very cool with highs struggling to get out of the 50s.

A warming trend will start up after Monday. Highs will be back in the upper 60s Tuesday and upper 70s Wednesday. Basically, the chilly weather won't last too long.