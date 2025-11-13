Very warm November weather through early next week

25 EVENING WEATHER — November is not feeling like November around here. Temperatures are well above normal, and they will stay through way through early next week. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid 80s Friday and Saturday, the mid 80s Sunday, and possibly the upper 80s Monday! Lows at night will be in the 60s.

Things will finally start to change by the middle of next week as our next system approaches. This will increase rain chances and decrease temperatures late Tuesday through Thursday. We could be looking at some stronger storms either Wednesday or Thursday if everything comes together just right. That will be something we keep a close eye on as we head into next week. Highs will drop into the 70s for the middle to end of next week, and we may see some 60s the weekend before Thanksgiving.