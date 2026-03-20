Very warm first weekend of Spring

25 EVENING WEATHER — It is a very warm start to spring across Central Texas! Highs will be around 91° Saturday and 92° Sunday. The record high Saturday is 93° (1916), that one may stay safe. The record high Sunday is 89° (1995), this one is the most likely to fall. We will have a lot of sunshine both days, so slather on the sunscreen!

Next week looks dry and continued warm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s each day with lows in the low to mid 60s. Right now, the entire week looks dry. We may start to see a pattern change in about 10-15 days, but not much will change until then!

Have a great weekend!

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