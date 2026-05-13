Very warm, breezy, and humid conditions by the weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — It's going to be warm and breezy over the next few days. tonight will be clear with lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be a tad warmer with highs around 90°. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20mph. The wind will pick up even more Friday through Sunday out of the south at 15-25mph. It will be partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° all three days.

Next week, it's back to more normal May weather. Highs will still be around 90° Monday, but highs should fall into the 80s for the rest of the week. A few isolated storms are possible Monday, but better rain chances will likely hold off until Tuesday and Wednesday as a weak cold front approaches Central Texas from the north. Then, we should be back to drier weather by the end of next week.

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