Very warm and breezy Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Central Texans are waking up to a breezy and sometimes sneezy morning. Southerly winds will run between 15 and 25 mph for most of Central Texas. The Brazos Valley will less breezy with winds around 15 mph.

Spring is in the air today. Pollen counts remain high and some residents may see a little layer of pollen develop on their cars.

High temperatures will hit the upper 80s across Central Texas. It will be dry and breezy Morning cloud coverage entering from the south will eventually pass and be replaced with more sunshine.

Friday's high will reach the mid 80s then begin to cool down as the cold front moves through the area later in the day. Morning temperatures on Saturday will drop to the 50s, with highs in the low 70s. But that is the extent of the cool down. Sunday warms back up to the mid 80s.

The beginning of next week is dry and warm. Then the opportunity for rain arrives mid to late week.

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